Liberia: Clashes in Buchanan As Sen. Nyonblee-Lawrence, Findley Supporters Claim Victory

Monrovia — Supporters of the two leading candidates in the Grand Bassa Senatorial elections have both taken to the streets and jubilating victory. FrontPageAfrica gathered at least two persons have sustained injuries from clashes among the two groups.

According to reports, the incumbent, Senator Nyonblee-Karnga Lawrence who ran on the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) ticket was in a comfortable lead Wednesday morning, according to the results gathered from various polling places in the county.

However, it was observed that supporters of Mr. Milton Findley, her main contender who ran on the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) ticket, gathered near Hotel Buchanan after which they also took to the streets in jubilation, claiming victory.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and would be updated as more details emerge.