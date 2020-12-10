Liberia: Clashes in Buchanan As Sen. Nyonblee-Lawrence, Findley Supporters Claim Victory

9 December 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — Supporters of the two leading candidates in the Grand Bassa Senatorial elections have both taken to the streets and jubilating victory. FrontPageAfrica gathered at least two persons have sustained injuries from clashes among the two groups.

According to reports, the incumbent, Senator Nyonblee-Karnga Lawrence who ran on the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) ticket was in a comfortable lead Wednesday morning, according to the results gathered from various polling places in the county.

However, it was observed that supporters of Mr. Milton Findley, her main contender who ran on the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) ticket, gathered near Hotel Buchanan after which they also took to the streets in jubilation, claiming victory.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and would be updated as more details emerge.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
A House Divided - South African Ruling Party Facing Major Split?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
President Akufo-Addo Wins Re-election in Ghana
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.