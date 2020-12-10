Liberia: Snowe Takes Massive Early Lead in Bomi

9 December 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Obediah Johnson

Tubmanburg — Bomi County district # one Representative Edwin Melvin Snowe has taken a massive early lead in the just ended senatorial election in the county.

The senatorial election took place across Liberia on Tuesday, December 8.

Five candidates including incumbent Senator Sando Dazoe Johnson of the opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), former House Speaker Alex Tyler of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Representative Edwin Melvin Snowe, Zoebon Norman, and Adama Soko Dorley contested the senatorial seat in Bomi.

Tallied preliminary results finalized and posted at polling places in Tubmanburg by poll workers show that Representative Snowe obtained a total of 4138 or 72.22% of the total valid votes cast, over his closest rival Mr. Tyler with 1161 equivalent to 20.26%.

The provisional results were collected from the 11 precincts in Tubmanburg, capital city of Bomi County following the finalization of the tallying process.

The 11 polling precincts visited include: Gbalasuah Community Hall (Code # 03072), Bomi Administrative Building (Code #: 03074), Court House Moses Vincent Compound (Code #: 03075), and the Vai Town Cinema precinct (Code # 03076), among others.

Others are: Nyeila English and Arabic School (Code #:03069), and the C. H. Dewey High School (Code #: 03071), among others.

There were 35 polling places at the 11 polling precincts in Tubmanburg.

Early Wednesday morning, scores of residents including motorcyclists, women and children took to the streets to celebrate the early lead of Representative Snowe after the voting and tallying processes.

