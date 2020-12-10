Sudan: Saudi Foreign Minister Visits Sudan

9 December 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met separately with Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and chairman of the Sovereign Council Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan yesterday during his visit to Sudan.

It was the first visit of a high-level Saudi delegation to Sudan since the fall of Omar Al Bashir in April 2019.

The Saudi Foreign Minister praised the participation of Sudan's armed forces in the Decisive Storm campaign against the Houthi rebels in Yemen since 2015. He discussed with Hamdok and El Burhan cooperation with regard to security in all countries bordering the Red Sea. They also discussed obstacles to Saudi investments in Sudan.

El Burhan expressed the appreciation of the Sudanese government and people for the support Sudan received from Saudi Arabia to be removed from the US list of State Sponsors of Terrorism, and for support during the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent floods during the rainy season.

The Saudi Foreign Minister also held a meeting with acting Foreign Minister Omar Gamareldin.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
A House Divided - South African Ruling Party Facing Major Split?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
President, Opponent Are Neck and Neck in Ghana Election
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
President Akufo-Addo Wins Re-election in Ghana

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.