Sudan: Saudi Foreign Minister Visits Sudan

Khartoum — Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met separately with Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and chairman of the Sovereign Council Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan yesterday during his visit to Sudan.

It was the first visit of a high-level Saudi delegation to Sudan since the fall of Omar Al Bashir in April 2019.

The Saudi Foreign Minister praised the participation of Sudan's armed forces in the Decisive Storm campaign against the Houthi rebels in Yemen since 2015. He discussed with Hamdok and El Burhan cooperation with regard to security in all countries bordering the Red Sea. They also discussed obstacles to Saudi investments in Sudan.

El Burhan expressed the appreciation of the Sudanese government and people for the support Sudan received from Saudi Arabia to be removed from the US list of State Sponsors of Terrorism, and for support during the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent floods during the rainy season.

The Saudi Foreign Minister also held a meeting with acting Foreign Minister Omar Gamareldin.

