Sudan: RSF Seeks to Protect Darfur People After UNAMID Exit

Khartoum — According to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary militia only Sudanese forces, consisting of the army, the RSF, the General Intelligence Service (GIS*), and the police will be responsible for protecting civilians after the withdrawal of the UNAMID peacekeeping force at the end of this year.

In his address during the opening of a UNAMID Train-the-trainer workshop on human rights and international humanitarian law for RSF paramilitaries in the prestigious Coral Hotel in Khartoum on Monday, the head of the RSF Training Department, Brig Gen Mohamed Abbas, stated that "the Rapid Support Forces feel great responsibility to protect the people in Darfur after the departure of the UNAMID peacekeepers".

"This requires that all RSF members are fully aware of everything related to international humanitarian law, human rights, child protection and protection of people in conflict areas," he said.

In June, a news analysis of Radio Dabanga witness reports from North Darfur and East Jebel Marra showed that the RSF attacked towns, farms, and residents in Darfur at least 93 times from 2016 until this year. Paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces reportedly killed two farmers near the South Kordofan capital Kadugli last week.

The Rapid Support Forces, that grew out of the janjaweed militias which fought for the Sudanese government in Darfur since the war broke out 2003, is widely believed to be responsible for atrocities in the region. The RSF were also strong supporters of the ousted President Omar Al Bashir. Tens of thousands of RSF troops joined the Saudi-led campaign against the Houthi rebels in Yemen since 2015. The RSF are also held responsible for the violent break-up of the Khartoum sit-in on June 3 last year.

The RSF militia has built up a vast business empire that captures not only a large part of the country's gold industry, but has huge interests in many sectors of the Sudanese economy as well.

Sit-in

The sit-in at Kalma camp near Nyala, capital of South Darfur, continued yesterday. The protesters demand that the joint United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) will not be withdrawn on December 31.

There will be a new UN mission in Sudan from January 1, 2021, but this United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission (UNITAMS) will not have a peacekeeping mandate. According to Prime Minister Hamdok, UNITAMS will be comparable to the US Marshall Plan that helped Western Europe to rebuild itself after the Second World War.

* In July 2019, several articles of the 2010 National Security Act were amended, in order to reform Sudan's infamous National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), and limit its competences. The new GIS is reportedly no longer authorised to detain people or carry out search operations.

