Liberia: Coleman Leads Narrowly in Polls in Grand Kru

10 December 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Grand Kru County — Grand Kru County Senator Dr. Peter Sonpon Coleman of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) might be the third projected incumbent Senator to be reelected and the first Senator of Grand Kru to be given a second term.

Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon and Grand Bassa County Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence have been projected as winners.

The incumbent Grand Kru County Senator narrowly lead the polls according to CDC War Room, garnering 311 votes over independent candidate Numene T. H. Bartekwa.

The poll of likely voters, released Wednesday by the CDC war room, headed by Matthew Wisseh, shows out of 86% of the Voting Precincts in the county, Sen. Coleman accumulated 3,236 votes, follow very closely by former Grand Kru County District #2 Numene T.H. Bartekwa, an independent candidate, with 2925 votes.

Bartekwa was a member of the Unity Party (UP) but resigned after he lost to Liberty Party candidate Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa in the 2017 election. Both men resigned from their respective parties and joined the CDC.

But Bartekwa again resigned from the CDC after he lost in the primary to Sen. Coleman. He accused the CDC of manipulating and staging the primary which caused his defeat.

