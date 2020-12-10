Liberia: Health Minister Addresses High-Level United Nations Event On Response to Covid-19--Hails News of Vaccine Development

New York — Liberia's Minister of Health, Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah, says the latest development of several vaccines with capacities to combat the coronavirus is a critical step to winning the unprecedented fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Jallah said Liberia, like many nations, is still combatting the coronavirus pandemic; but noted that the country has averted the worst of the pandemic and recorded an extremely high rate of recovery. "At present, Liberia has recorded 1637 cases. Of that number, 1354 individuals have recovered with 83 deaths, of which only 13 occurred in our treatment facilities." Dr. Jallah expanded.

The Health Minister attributed Liberia's success in containing the spread of the virus to lessons learned during the Ebola pandemic six (6) years ago, and working in solidarity with the United Nations and international partners.

She was, however, quick to point out that despite the success, it was important to avoid complacency; stressing that the fight against COVID-19 will only be over when the virus is completely extinct.

The Health Minister then disclosed that the Government of His Excellency President George Manneh Weah has developed and is implementing a Post-COVID-19 Economic Recovery Plan that prioritizes short term actions and investments in significant sectors such as agriculture and tourism; to assist in alleviating the impact of COVID-19 and providing the source for economic recovery.

Dr. Jallah made the assertions when she addressed virtually, the United Nations General Assembly Special Session on the Response to the Coronavirus Pandemic, on behalf of His Excellency President George Manneh Weah.

The Health Minister used the occasion to extend Liberia's sincere gratitude to the United Nations and all partners for the invaluable support the Country continues to receive as it battles the COVID-19 emergency and address challenges in the economy.

She also used the occasion to seek the continued support of partners for the strengthening of Liberia's capacity to continue to prevent, identify, and respond to COVID-19 cases as they evolve while ensuring the protection of everyone; especially the most vulnerable.