South Africa: Most Young South Africans Will Report Corruption, Despite the Dangers - Survey

9 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
Young people in South Africa have a pervasive distrust of state institutions such as municipalities, the police and Parliament. These are some of the findings of a survey released by Corruption Watch on Wednesday, 9 December 2020.

The most common forms of corruption experienced by young people in South Africa are the administration of loans in schools and tertiary institutions, the awarding of driver's licences, sextortion (extortion in the form of sexual favours) and bribery in relation to the police.

The survey respondents in the Corruption Watch report showed concern over the high levels of youth unemployment in South Africa, with 10% seeing corruption as a particular hindrance to accessible and available employment opportunities. Another point of great concern was the solicitation of sexual favours in exchange for employment.

"Sixty-two percent of respondents claimed to have never participated in corruption and 67% believed that corruption has become the norm for ordinary people who have to pay to access basic services.

"In spite of this, many young people still thought it possible to root out corruption in South Africa, with the majority indicating a willingness to report corruption even if it is dangerous to do so," said the report.

