Nigeria: Anti-Corruption Marathon - Organisers Warn Athletes Against Using Performance Enhancing Drugs

Abuja — Ahead of the 3rd annual National Anti-Corruption Marathon slated for December 19, 2020 in Abuja, organisers have warned Nigerian sports men and women against using performance-enhancing drugs while participating in competitions.

The national coordinator, Mr Jacob Onu, gave the warning while speaking at the virtual Anti-corruption Marathon National Youth and Students Summit held at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, yesterday.

He said just as the Anti-Corruption marathon initiative is aiming at fighting corruption, it is equally against the use of drugs enhancing substances by athletes in sports, saying the effects are enormous.

"We encourage athletes to shun such vices as it is ungodly, immoral and cheating," Onu said.

"Athletes of all ages feel the drive to succeed with pressure from both internal and external sources. All types of athletic competition require mental and physical toughness beyond that of the average person. Between the intense scrutiny of the coaches and families who dedicate their lives to supporting a person's career, athletes are subject to immense pressure from all sides. As a result, drug abuse in sports is, unfortunately, common."

He said the race, which is the first Anti-Corruption Marathon globally, will be sustained, noting that the fight against is not a one off battle.

"This initiative happens to be the first globally and it is our desire that it is sustained over time and improved on in subsequent editions. It is also expected to be a platform to encourage and empower participating athletes."

The marathon race organised by Fair Play Sports International Agency in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, Nigeria Olympics Committee (NOC) and Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) is in honour and support of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration's battle against the dreaded vices of corruption that has bedeviled all facets of the nation's life.

The total distance of the race is 21.03km (approximately half a marathon), covering a total area of 23.04km2. Athletes will run through the marathon route and finish at the Eagle Square.