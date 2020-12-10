Nigeria/Ghana: Afcon Qualifiers - Flying Eagles Face Elimination After Defeat to Ghana

10 December 2020
Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria's Flying Eagles hopes of qualifying for next year's CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Mauritania has suffered setback following a 1-0 defeat to West Africa arch rival, Black Satellites of Ghana in their Group B WAFU B Zonal qualifiers in Porto Novo, Benin Republic, yesterday.

Precious Boah's expertly taken free-kick late in the second half condemned Ladan Bosso-led boys to their first defeat of the qualifying tournament.

With this slim win, Ghana has qualified for the semifinal stage of the competition and a step closer to sealing their place at Africa U-20 tournament in Mauritania next year.

Nigeria's only hope is to see Ghana beat the Young Elephants 2-0 or more in the final Group B match.

Two years ago, it was Nigeria that qualified at the expense of the Ghanaians but the trend has now been reversed with the Flying Eagles now needing a miracle to sneak into the next phase.

The Flying Eagles will yet again have themselves to blame for this poor result having played better than their Ghanaian counterparts for the 90 minutes.

Coach Ladan Bosso's men twice had the ball in the net but no goals were awarded on both occasions.

The first was ruled out for offside while the second Nigeria goal was rightly disallowed for an initial handball.

Chances were far and few in the first 45 minutes but Nigeria blew most of their half-chances; ensuring that the first half ended in a goalless affair. The second half was already dragging into a stalemate before Boah expertly converted the free-kick that left the Flying Eagles deflated.

