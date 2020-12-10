Mauritius: Seychellois Entertainer Joseph Sinon Travels to Mauritius to Find Covid-Era Crowds

10 December 2020
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

Seychellois artist and entertainer Joseph Sinon says the downturn in the entertainment business due to COVID-19 is forcing him to travel to Mauritius to perform.

Sinon left Seychelles last Friday for Mauritius, where he plans to perform in eight musical shows in several venues including Grand Baie and Flic en Flac. On Christmas Day, the artist, who is accompanied by another popular singer, Elijah, will be performing in Rodrigues.

The veteran singer and entertainer told SNA that COVID-19 has affected his livelihood since March, following partial lockdowns at hotels, discotheques and other entertainment venues.

He said he has been unable to host musical shows in Seychelles, a group of 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean, due to strict health guidelines that prevent outdoor shows and large crowds in confined spaces.

Venues such as the International Conference Centre where most musical shows are held have been forced to reduce the number of people they accommodate.

"We have to cut the number of fans by half and considering the expenses that come with organising a musical show in the country, this is not financially viable. We will lose more than we have invested. It is tough being an artist in Seychelles right now," said Sinon.

Faced with restrictions, the artist said he was forced to adapt to the new normal and used another approach to engage his fans.

"I opted to use online platforms such as social media and YouTube channel to showcase my new video clips which generated much interest in the neighbouring island of Mauritius," he explained.

Sinon presently has three singles being aired in Mauritius -- Maler Zouti, Zafer In Sal and a 10-minute sega medley with other popular local artists.

The artist, who collaborates closely with Elijah, said he made a personal investment and this has paid off.

"My work was appreciated outside Seychelles and I started getting calls to perform in Mauritius and Rodrigue which will definitely help during this difficult time," he added.

Sinon plans to launch his ninth album "Konba Round 20" during his Mauritian tour.

The album has been recorded in Seychelles and Mauritius and Sinon said the launch and dubbing of CDs will be done in the neighbouring island as the production cost is cheaper.

Sinon, who is among the most sought-after entertainers during New Year in Seychelles, will miss this year's celebrations as he plans to spend one and a half month in Mauritius.

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Seychelles News Agency

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
A House Divided - South African Ruling Party Facing Major Split?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
President, Opponent Are Neck and Neck in Ghana Election
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
President Akufo-Addo Wins Re-election in Ghana

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.