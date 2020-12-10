Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Recovers 109 Patients in Last 24 Hours

Luanda — The Angolan health authorities have registered 75 new positive cases of covid-19, 109 recovered and three deaths in the past 24 hours.

Speaking at the usual update session on the pandemic, the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, said that of the newly infected, whose ages range from three months to 72 years, 43 are men and 32 women.

Of the respective positive cases, 42 were diagnosed in Luanda, 16 in Zaire, eight in Huambo, Uige and Bié with two cases each, while Bengo, Cuanza Norte, Cuanza Sul, Benguela and Lunda Sul notified one case each.

Of those recovered, 33 were registered in Lunda Norte province, 27 in Huila, 22 in Huambo, 21 in Luanda, four in Cuanza Sul, two in Benguela, aged between 1 and 63.

The three deaths were reported in Zaire province, two of them male and one female, aged 39, 44 and 56, respectively.

With these data, Angola has a total of 15,804 positive cases, of which 358 deaths, 8,579 recovered and 6,867 active.

Of the active people, five are in critical condition, six severe, 90 moderate, 131 mild and 6,635 asymptomatic.

The country's treatment centres control 232 patients.