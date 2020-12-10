Liberia: Moye Supporters Celebrate Ahead of NEC Result

9 December 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Joseph Titus Yekeryan

Supporters of the Collaborating Political Parties, (CPP) Candidate Prince Kermue Moye, are currently celebrating what they call "pre-victory" as they March through the principal streets of Gbarnga.

The CPP Candidate Supporters believed that Moye has already won the election; referencing provisional results posted at various Polling places across Bong County.

According to the CPP Bong County Secretariat, Rep. Moye currently has 37,094 votes while the Coalition for Democratic Change and Incumbent Senator Henry Willie Yallah is second with a total of 23,856 votes.

Deputy Speaker and Senator Yallah were both elected in 2011 as Representative and Senator, Hon. Moye won two successive elections in Bong Electoral District #2 including a speakership Election in 2018.

So far, Hon. Moye has won Bong County electoral Districts 4, 5, 1, and 6 according to unofficial provisional results posted at various polling places.

There is a tight competition between Rep. Moye and Incumbent Senator Yallah in Jourquelleh District #3, a portion of the political division that is represented by CDC Chairman Josiah Marvin Cole.

Supporters of Moye are both celebrating on Social Media and in Bong's capital Gbarnga.

However, Independent Candidate Menipakei Dumoe who campaigned on a "Free Taylor" message has conceded defeat, appreciating his supporters for their supports for him.

