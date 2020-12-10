Liberia: 21 Year Old Charged for Armed Robbery

The Liberia National Police (LNP) has charged and sent to court a 21 - year - old man identified as Alvin Lewis, alias (Zakaloko) for allegedly armed robbing a resident in the Sinkor community. The accused has been to the Monrovia Central Prison for detention.

According to the Liberia National Police, defendant Lewis alias Zakaloko was arrested, acquainted with his constitutional rights and charged with the criminal offense of armed robbery which is in violation of Chapter 15 SubChapter C, Section 15.32 of the Revised Penal Code of the Republic of Liberia.

The police charge sheet details that victim WeemorKorhone filed a complaint on Saturday, 28 November, narrating that she came from Calabash Entertainment center located in Congo Town Back Road and went to her 3rd Street residence in Sinkor, behind the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) building and drove in her compound.

The LNP charge sheet continues that the victim explained that as soon as she got down from her vehicle, an unknown man placed her under gun point, hit her on her nose with the single barrel shotgun and made away with her properties.

The police investigation revealed that suspect Lewis upon being arrested voluntarily admitted to the commission of the crime and told the investigation that he was alone when he attacked the victim.

The police disclosed that their investigation has established that suspect Lewis was armed with a single barrel shotgun , he placed the victim under gun point, hit her on her Nose with the single barrel shotgun before making away with properties.

The LNP investigators say they established that while victim WeemorKorhone was getting down from her vehicle in her compound, she was attacked by the suspect who hit her with a single barrel shot on her nose.

The police investigators' findings further explain that during the arrest of suspect Lewis, one lady's hand bag (Michael Kors) , one lady spray, $213. USD along with one single barrel shotgun, two live single barrel rounds that were used in the commission of the crime were retrieved from him.

Suspect Alvin Lewis has been remanded at the Monrovia Central Prison while awaiting court trial for the crime of armed robbery.