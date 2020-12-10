Liberia: NEC to Release Results

Following Tuesday's special senatorial election and national referendum across the country, the National Elections Commission says official results are underway shortly.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, December 10th a day after the poll, NEC Chairperson Davidetta Browne Lassanah congratulated all 2.4 million registered voters throughout the length and breadth of Liberia that turned out to vote in the combined Special Senatorial Election, Constitutional Referendum and the two Representative By-elections, for exhibiting patriotism and good deportment at the polls.

"We thanked the government for providing the funding required for the conduct of the elections. We are pleased to report that the 8 December 2020 elections were successfully implemented without any major incident," she said.

Madam Lassanah reports that polls opened in most places on time and counting of votes started immediately on Tuesday, at each polling place after the close of elections.

She says consistent with its transparency requirement, all political party agents, independent candidates, representatives, local and international observers and the media in each polling place were allowed to witness the sorting, reconciliation, and counting of votes at all polling places across the country.

According to her, results from each polling place were posted on the wall for public viewing, and copies were presented to the first two candidates who obtained highest votes gathered at every polling place.

She notes the commission has received no complaints regarding the elections, adding, "The NEC wishes to remind all parties that complaints regarding polling and counting or tallying irregularities should be filed with the NEC Magistrates Offices in the 19 magisterial offices across the country."

However, the National Elections Commission reveals that two polling centers in Nimba County did not vote on Election Day, Tuesday, 8 December 2020, including centers in Gbarpolu and Grand Gedeh counties, respectively due to challenges.

"This is a policy issue that will be determined by the Board of Commissioners as to when the voters in these two Centers will vote. But the Commission assures the voters in these two centers that they will be informed appropriately as to the time and date that they will be allowed to vote," Mrs. Lassanah says.