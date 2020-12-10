West Africa: Flying Eagles Flight to U-20 Afcon Runs Into Trouble

Flying Eagles chances of reaching the semi final stage of the ongoing WAFU B Under-20 tournament becomes hazy yesterday evening after Ghana defeated Nigeria 1-0 in Porto Novo, Benin Republic.

Just as it happened in their first game against Côte d'Ivoire last week, Ladan Bosso's boys gave away an 83rd minute goal to the Ghanaians to deny Nigeria the chance of qualifying for the CAF Under-20 tournament in Mauritania.

Flying Eagles had two first half goals that were ruled as scored from offside positioning. Those goals would have handed the team a possible win. They also created some good chances early in the match that were wasted.

Black Satellites' Precious Boah scored that heart breaking goal against Nigeria

As has become a major problem for Nigerian teams, Bosso also failed in game management.

While the Ghanaians resorted to time wasting tactics to wind down the clock as they were contented with a draw with Nigeria, Flying Eagles came under intense pressure as they conceded a slew of free kicks that ultimately lead to the goal scored by Boah.

With three teams in the Group B encounters, Nigeria have played their mandatory two matches and will have to wait for the outcome of Cote d'Ivoire versus Ghana to determine their fate.

Going into the Wednesday match after having conceded a late goal in their opening match against Cote d'Ivoire which ended 1-1, seven-time former African champions Nigeria required an outright win to have a realistic chance of getting to the semi-finals.

With a loss to Ghana, the Flying Eagles are now bottom of the log and will be hoping for a defeat of Cote d'Ivoire by Ghana to have a chance of picking a semi final ticket.

The Black Satellites will need to beat the junior Elephants by atleast two goals margin for there to be hope for Nigeria .