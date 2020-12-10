Nigeria: Food Security - Nasarawa Govt Distributes 38 Trucks of Fertilizer to Farmers

10 December 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David Odama

Lafia — The Nasarawa State Government has procured 38 and distributed 31 trucks of fertilizers to farmers across the 13 local government and 18 development areas in order to boost food security in the state.

Commissioner for Agriculture, Professor Alanana Otaki disclosed this when he appeared before the state House of Assembly Committee on Agriculture to defend the ministry's 2021 budget proposal in Lafia.

According to Professor Allahnana, each local government and development areas has already been given one truck of fertilizer, adding that the local government councils and development areas are awaiting for the directive of the government for onward distribution to farmers.

"As a ministry, we are doing our best in boosting food production in order to ensure food security through our various agricultural policies and programmes in the state.

"I want to inform you that we have purchased 38 trucks of fertilizers and have already sent one truck to local government and development areas.

He said that the remaining 7 trucks are kept with the ministry as local government councils are awaiting the state government directive to distribute the fertilizers to their farmers.

The commissioner, however, said that the ministry needed more funds to purchase machines, equipment among other farming tools for the overall development of the state.

Earlier, Chairman of the committee, Dr Peter Akwe (PDP-Obi 1) had assured the state government of the Assembly's readiness to support its efforts at boosting food production in the state.

"We will continue to support the government to succeed as the importance of Agriculture to human and society development could not be overemphasised.

