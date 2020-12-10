Cameroon: Child Right Protection - UNICEF Discusses Partnership Opportunities With Bloggers

10 December 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The meeting on December 8, 2020 in Yaounde afforded members of the "Association des Blogueurs du Cameroun," ABC the opportunity to be sensitized on United Nations Children's Fund child rights priority areas.

Organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Civic Education, MINJEC, and the United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF, some 17 participants, most of them members of the Association des Blogueurs du Cameroun, ABC, were on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 briefed on UNICEF's key activities in promoting the rights of children.

The session in Yaounde's Mansel Hotel, which was facilitated by Philemon Arouna, Communication Officer with UNICEF Cameroon, touched on key advocacy areas such as birth registration, malnutrition, vaccination and reimagining a better world for each child. All this as part of UNICEF Cameroon's 2018-2020 programme, which has been extended to 2021 because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Arouna made presentations on UNICEF's key advocacy areas and the worldwide campaign on a better world for children by asking them what world they would want to see. While Dr Kateryna Shalayeva, Gender Programme Officer with UNICEF Cameroon, talked on child protection, equality and equity of sexes. Both sides later explored the possibility of ABC members making field trips to cover UNICEF-led activities. Action plans were made and an undertaking taken by ABC members on communication activities they plan to carry out in the coming three months to beef up UNICEF work.

UNICEF Cameroon's Head of Communication, Brigitte Helali, who was present for most of the day-long meeting, expressed great satisfaction at the outcome of the briefing, saying UNICEF looks forward to work with bloggers to boost its work. Meanwhile, the hashtag, #UNICEFmeetsABC, generated 32 users, 196 engagements, reached 211,208 people, and made 888,819 impressions.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Don't Miss
A House Divided - South African Ruling Party Facing Major Split?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Incumbent Declared Winner in Ghana, Opposition Cries Foul
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.