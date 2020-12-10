Uganda: She Cranes Eye Ranking Boost in S.africa Test Series

REGINA NALUJJA

The national netball team, the She Cranes will be taking on South Africa in a three -match test series come January 20-27 in Cape Town.

This was confirmed yesterday by Susan Anek, the Uganda Netball Federation president.

The games will be officiated by International Netball Federation umpires and will determine Uganda's position in the next netball world rankings.

Uganda currently seventh seeks to displace sixth placed Malawi who lost all their three test games to South Africa last month. Anek revealed that all is set for the senior team to take part in the games. "According to plan, players would be called to meet on Saturday but due to some unforeseen circumstances, players will be invited on a yet to be identified date, maybe next weekend," Anek told Daily Monitor.

Outstanding performance

Anek is optimistic that the She Cranes will put up an outstanding performance against the SPAR Proteas despite the absence of professional shooters Mary Nuba and Peace Proscovia who will not be travelling back home for the games.

"Unlike us, South Africa has been active but we hope to put up an outstanding performance better than Malawi's through our locally based players," Anek said.

She looks forward to taking the youthful She-Pearls team alongside their senior counterparts for the competition given favourable conditions.

"They are ranking games for the senior team but if we get more funds, we shall also take the She Pearls team to gain more experience as they look forward to their World Cup," Anek revealed. She Cranes last participated in a test series in 2018 which they lost to England Roses. The games were also preparation matches for the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.