Uganda: She Cranes Eye Ranking Boost in S.africa Test Series

10 December 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Regina Nalujja

REGINA NALUJJA

The national netball team, the She Cranes will be taking on South Africa in a three -match test series come January 20-27 in Cape Town.

This was confirmed yesterday by Susan Anek, the Uganda Netball Federation president.

The games will be officiated by International Netball Federation umpires and will determine Uganda's position in the next netball world rankings.

Uganda currently seventh seeks to displace sixth placed Malawi who lost all their three test games to South Africa last month. Anek revealed that all is set for the senior team to take part in the games. "According to plan, players would be called to meet on Saturday but due to some unforeseen circumstances, players will be invited on a yet to be identified date, maybe next weekend," Anek told Daily Monitor.

Outstanding performance

Anek is optimistic that the She Cranes will put up an outstanding performance against the SPAR Proteas despite the absence of professional shooters Mary Nuba and Peace Proscovia who will not be travelling back home for the games.

"Unlike us, South Africa has been active but we hope to put up an outstanding performance better than Malawi's through our locally based players," Anek said.

She looks forward to taking the youthful She-Pearls team alongside their senior counterparts for the competition given favourable conditions.

"They are ranking games for the senior team but if we get more funds, we shall also take the She Pearls team to gain more experience as they look forward to their World Cup," Anek revealed. She Cranes last participated in a test series in 2018 which they lost to England Roses. The games were also preparation matches for the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
A House Divided - South African Ruling Party Facing Major Split?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Incumbent Declared Winner in Ghana, Opposition Cries Fowl
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.