Ghana: Man Remanded for Unlawful Possession of Firearms

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded Mohammed Buzu, a trader, for absenting himself from court proceedings, in the case in which he was charged with unlawful possession of firearms.

Buzu was arrested in November, 2017, and granted bail after he made first appearance in court.

He was granted bail and asked to report to the investigator once a week.

However, the investigator granted the accused a two-week permission to visit his uncle in the Volta Region, but hestopped attending court proceedings for two years, until he was arrested in April.

When the case was called on Wednesday, Chief Inspector Gulliver Tenkorang told the court presided by AfiaOwusuaAppiah that the accused "vanished into thin air when he was granted bail two years ago."

Consequently, the prosecution has been given two weeks to file all disclosures while the case was adjourned to December 18, 2020.

Chief Insp. Tenkorang stated that the complainants were policemen, while the accused is a trader from Sogakope.

He said on Nov 22, 2017, at about 2:36am, whilst the complainants were on night patrol duties at East Legon, they intercepted a Daewoo taxi with registration number No. GT 5177-14 being driven by Leonard Dogbey, with the accused and one Prosper Ahovion board.

Chief InspTenkorang told the court that the complainants asked the accused and Ahovi to get off the car for a search to be conducted.

He said "as they were being searched, the accused person dropped one foreign-made pistol loaded with one 9mm ammunition, one Samsung Galaxy 8 Plus and a blue Nokia mobile phone and bolted."

Chief Insp.Tenkorang said the driver and Ahovi were arrested and taken to East Legon Police Station and granted bail pending investigation.

He said the accused was arrested on March 13, 2018, at Sogakope and handed over to the Accra Regional Police Command for investigation.

The policeman told the court that Buzu admitted the offence, and stated that the weapon was sold to him by Wisdom for GHC1,300, and he paid GHc700 leaving a balance of GHC600.