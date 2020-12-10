Nigeria: Anti-Corruption - EFCC Secures 750 Convictions in 2020

10 December 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Shuaibu

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) announced yesterday that it has secured the convictions of 750 persons in its fight against corruption in 2020.

The Acting Chairman of the Commission and a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammad Umar Abba, made this disclosure at the presentation of the Anti-corruption Strategy and Inauguration of Kano Anti-corruption Institute in Kano.

Abba revealed that despite the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic disease, the EFCC obtained the forfeiture of illegally acquired property to the federal government.

The acting chairman was represented by the EFCC's Director, Public Relations, Ms. Aisha Larai Musa, who stressed the commitment of the agency to rid the society of corrupt tendencies despite critical challenges bedeviling the fight against graft in the country.

The EFCC's boss acknowledged the critical impact of intelligence gathering and information in the fight against corruption and implored the general public to provide confidential information that would expose corrupt practices.

He also commended the efforts of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission for injecting sanity and zero tolerance to the public and private sector.

Speaking in the same vein, the Governor of Kano State, Mr. Abdullah Umar Ganduje, said his administration has signed into law an anti-corruption instrument to fight the menace of corrupt practices in the public and private sector in the state.

Ganduje, who was represented by the Deputy Governor of Kano State, Mr. Yusuf Nasiru Gawuna, declared zero tolerance to corruption and insisted that transparency and accountability would remain the watch word of his administration.

Similarly, the Chairman of Kano Anti-graft Agency, Mr. Muhuyi Magaji Rimi-Gado, restated the agency's commitment to fight corrupt practice without fear or favor.

Rimi-Gado declared that the commission would not subservient to any quarter in the discharge of its mandate.

He explained that the new strategic document was designed to further reinvigorate the operations of the commission in line with global best standard, adding that the institute would be an avenue to strengthen the intellectual capacity of the staff of the commission.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
A House Divided - South African Ruling Party Facing Major Split?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
President Akufo-Addo Wins Re-election in Ghana

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.