Nigeria: Anti-Corruption - EFCC Secures 750 Convictions in 2020

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) announced yesterday that it has secured the convictions of 750 persons in its fight against corruption in 2020.

The Acting Chairman of the Commission and a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammad Umar Abba, made this disclosure at the presentation of the Anti-corruption Strategy and Inauguration of Kano Anti-corruption Institute in Kano.

Abba revealed that despite the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic disease, the EFCC obtained the forfeiture of illegally acquired property to the federal government.

The acting chairman was represented by the EFCC's Director, Public Relations, Ms. Aisha Larai Musa, who stressed the commitment of the agency to rid the society of corrupt tendencies despite critical challenges bedeviling the fight against graft in the country.

The EFCC's boss acknowledged the critical impact of intelligence gathering and information in the fight against corruption and implored the general public to provide confidential information that would expose corrupt practices.

He also commended the efforts of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission for injecting sanity and zero tolerance to the public and private sector.

Speaking in the same vein, the Governor of Kano State, Mr. Abdullah Umar Ganduje, said his administration has signed into law an anti-corruption instrument to fight the menace of corrupt practices in the public and private sector in the state.

Ganduje, who was represented by the Deputy Governor of Kano State, Mr. Yusuf Nasiru Gawuna, declared zero tolerance to corruption and insisted that transparency and accountability would remain the watch word of his administration.

Similarly, the Chairman of Kano Anti-graft Agency, Mr. Muhuyi Magaji Rimi-Gado, restated the agency's commitment to fight corrupt practice without fear or favor.

Rimi-Gado declared that the commission would not subservient to any quarter in the discharge of its mandate.

He explained that the new strategic document was designed to further reinvigorate the operations of the commission in line with global best standard, adding that the institute would be an avenue to strengthen the intellectual capacity of the staff of the commission.