Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo Wins Re-Election, but Opposition Cries Foul

Nana Akufo-Addo Campaign
President Akufo-Addo casting his ballot in Monday's election
10 December 2020
Radio France Internationale

Ghana's President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has won a second term in power after securing 51.6 percent of the vote according to the election commission.

Five people were killed and dozens of violent incidents reported during the 7 December polls, in which Akufo-Addo, of the New Patriotic Party, defeated former president John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress.

Election commission tallies show Mahama received 47.36 percent in the tightly fought contest, which officials said had few irregularities.

Ambiance de fête à #Accra après Nana Akufo-Addo déclaré vainqueur du scrutin présidentiel @RFIAfrique / Party atmosphere in Accra after @NAkufoAddo declared winner of Monday's vote @RFI_En #GhanaDecides2020 pic.twitter.com/0zVbmHlG3L

- Christina Okello (@vivalid) December 9, 2020

However the NDC has said it will not accept the election result, with party member Haruna Iddrisu telling journalists there was "overwhelming" evidence that Mahama was in fact the winner.

"As a party, we have had extensive consultations and detailed analysis of the outcome of the elections," Iddrisu said.

"We have come to only one irresistible conclusion, that it is a flawed discredited election and therefore we reject the presidential result without any reservation."

Independent observers congratulated Ghana, one of West Africa's most stable democracies, for its mostly peaceful polls.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Copyright © 2020 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

