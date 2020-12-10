Rwanda: Premier League - Marines Targets Top-Five Finish

Marines Football Club coach Yves Rwasamanzi says the club has set an ambitious target of finishing in the top five this season and also reach the final of the Peace Cup.

Rwasamanzi vowed to turn Marines into a more competitive team and the club has started well this season after winning their first two matches against Gorilla and Kiyovu.

The Western province based club defeated Gorilla 2-0 in their league opener and surprised everyone by defeating Kiyovu 3-0 despite the latter having spent massively in the transfer window.

"We have to move from being a bottom half club to the mid-table this season. For the last few seasons, we have mostly finished in 10th place but the club management, players and myself have challenged ourselves to finish in the top 5 and we think this is achievable," Rwasamanzi said.

Marines currently lead the Rwanda premier league table with six points, followed by Etincelles, Gasogi and Musanze.

The league continues tomorrow with Etincelles hosting Musanze, Bugesera take on Police while AS Kigali start their league campaign against Mukura Victory Sport.

On Friday, December 11, Champions APR who were knocked out of this season's Caf champions league host Kiyovu which is managed by APR legend Olivier Karekezi while Marines will look to extend their unbeaten run against Sunrise.

Marines signed several new players during the transfer window and they include; Ismael Gikamba, Fred Mucyo (Etincelles), Yves Rwigema (Gicumbi FC), Theotime Ntakirutimana, Olivier Dushimiyimana (Heroes FC), Christian Nisingizwe and Jean de Dieu Nisingizwe (Intare FC) and Fiacre Ntwari (APR).

Monday

Mukura 0-0 Sunrise

Musanze 2-1 AS Muhanga

Etincelles 2-1 Espoir

Tuesday

SC Kiyovu 0-3 Marine