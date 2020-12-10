Rwanda: Premier League - Marines Targets Top-Five Finish

10 December 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Marines Football Club coach Yves Rwasamanzi says the club has set an ambitious target of finishing in the top five this season and also reach the final of the Peace Cup.

Rwasamanzi vowed to turn Marines into a more competitive team and the club has started well this season after winning their first two matches against Gorilla and Kiyovu.

The Western province based club defeated Gorilla 2-0 in their league opener and surprised everyone by defeating Kiyovu 3-0 despite the latter having spent massively in the transfer window.

"We have to move from being a bottom half club to the mid-table this season. For the last few seasons, we have mostly finished in 10th place but the club management, players and myself have challenged ourselves to finish in the top 5 and we think this is achievable," Rwasamanzi said.

Marines currently lead the Rwanda premier league table with six points, followed by Etincelles, Gasogi and Musanze.

The league continues tomorrow with Etincelles hosting Musanze, Bugesera take on Police while AS Kigali start their league campaign against Mukura Victory Sport.

On Friday, December 11, Champions APR who were knocked out of this season's Caf champions league host Kiyovu which is managed by APR legend Olivier Karekezi while Marines will look to extend their unbeaten run against Sunrise.

Marines signed several new players during the transfer window and they include; Ismael Gikamba, Fred Mucyo (Etincelles), Yves Rwigema (Gicumbi FC), Theotime Ntakirutimana, Olivier Dushimiyimana (Heroes FC), Christian Nisingizwe and Jean de Dieu Nisingizwe (Intare FC) and Fiacre Ntwari (APR).

Monday

Mukura 0-0 Sunrise

Musanze 2-1 AS Muhanga

Etincelles 2-1 Espoir

Tuesday

SC Kiyovu 0-3 Marine

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
A House Divided - South African Ruling Party Facing Major Split?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Incumbent Declared Winner in Ghana, Opposition Cries Fowl
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.