Rwanda: Beach Volleyball - World Tour 2020 Moved to February 2021

10 December 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The international federation of volleyball (FIVB) has announced that the 2020 FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour star 2 has been postponed to 2021.

After a year in which the number of events on the FIVB schedule plummeted from 46 to 14, the FIVB has released a tentative schedule for the 2021 season.

Lake Kivu in Rubavu District, in the western province of Rwanda remains the host city of the event.

The four-day tournament is scheduled for February 10-14.

Christian Hatumimana, the Executive Secretary of Rwanda volleyball Federation (FRVB), confirmed the development to Times Sport on Wednesday, December 9.

The tournament was due to be held in December 2020 but because of the Coronavirus pandemic, it has been moved to February.

Japan (men) and The Netherlands, in the women's category, were the winners of the 2019 FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour star, which was also held in Rubavu, district.

