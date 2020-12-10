Nigeria Needs Vocational Skill Policy to Tackle Unemployment'

10 December 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka

Kaduna — The Rector of Kaduna Polytechnic, Prof. Idris Bugaje, has called for a government policy that would make it compulsory for youths to acquire at least one vocational skill set in addition to their formal education.

He said: "It is only when Nigerian youths acquire a vocational skill set as part of their university, polytechnic or NCE programme that they will be self-employed and create employment for others in the absence of their preferred choice jobs, thereby addressing unemployment and the insecurity ravaging parts of the country."

Speaking at the centenary anniversary of the Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in Nigeria, Northern School of Survey, Kaduna, Prof. Bugaje said instead of converting polytechnics to universities, Nigeria needs to do the opposite to provide the required skill sets for the youths to make employment accessible to them and make them employable.

"Everybody should acquire a skill set, whether you are in the university or polytechnic, there are over 100 skill sets in tiling, carpentry, welding, bricklaying, plumbing etc."

"We have young people in Nigeria who are not employed and are unemployable. Nigeria needs to bring back skill acquisition; we need to encourage skill acquisition training in the polytechnics," he stated.

A former rector, Prof. Ahmed Tijani Abdullahi, in a paper titled 'Technical Vocational Education and Training in Nigeria: Past, Present and Possible Reform Strategy', said Nigeria would apply geographic information maps to address insecurity in the country.

"There is a modern system of monitoring movement within the country if we utilize that we will be addressing insecurity in the country to a large extent," Prof. Ahmed said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
A House Divided - South African Ruling Party Facing Major Split?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Ghana President Akufo-Addo Wins Re-Election
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.