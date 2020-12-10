Kenya: EPL, U.S. Elections, Coronavirus Top Google Searches in Kenya in 2020

Google has released the 'Year in Search' lists for the year 2020.

The lists are compilations of all searches done in the year for countries in the world, including Kenya.

Speaking during the event, Dorothy Ooko, Head of Communications and Public Affairs for Africa said; "The 2020 Year in Search lists not only reveal the most popular trends from the past 12 months, but also give insight into the biggest events in the news, politics, sports, entertainment and popular lockdown trends.

The English Premier League and U.S. Elections were the number one and two trending Search queries respectively.

Search queries on football clubs in English Premier League, Serie A, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and La Liga dominated the Trends.

Kenyans keenly followed the US elections - comparing with their own and drew comical similarities between the two.

They searched for updates and results for both President Donald Trump and Democrat Presidential nominee, Joe Biden (now President-elect).

Kenyans also turned to Google Search for tips on how to stay safe and healthy amidst the pandemic and searched for coronavirus in Kenya, the latest statistics, symptoms, prevention measures, and vaccines.

When Google published Doodles for two weeks to thank coronavirus frontline workers and helpers, they joined to thank coronavirus helpers.

When the Tanzanian government allegedly stopped publishing the coronavirus cases, declaring the country 'coronavirus free', it caught the attention of Kenyans.

They searched for Tanzania's coronavirus cases as the World Health Organization (WHO) expressed concern over the government's strategy on Covid-19.

Kenyans were keen to know the reopening dates for schools, making it the fifth trending search query.

There were conflicting reports about the reopening dates and which students would resume in-person classes. During this time, Kenyans relied on Search for the latest news on when schools would be reopening.

Boris Johnson and coronavirus in Italy trended at number seven and eight respectively. The UK Prime Minister tested positive for the virus in April while Italy witnessed high Covid-19 deaths, becoming one of the most hit countries in Europe.

Ninth on the list was the impeachment of Governor Anne Waiguru.

Kenyans turned to Search to find out what the 'irreconcilable' differences were between the Kirinyaga Governor and the Members of County Assembly leading to her impeachment.

The top ten most search was about the London Marathon after it was confirmed that world record holder, Eliud Kipchoge, would participate.

He had broken the 2-hour marathon mark in 2019 and their support for the renowned athlete made them search for details on the marathon including timing, results, and his previous performance.

Top 10 Trending General Queries

1. English Premier League

2. US elections

3. Thank you coronavirus helpers

4. Coronavirus in Kenya

5. Schools reopening in Kenya

6. Tanzania coronavirus

7. Boris Johnson

8. Coronavirus in Italy

9. Waiguru impeachment

10. London marathon