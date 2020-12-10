Kenya/Sudan: FKF Cancels Gor's Sudan Trip

10 December 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

Gor Mahia's friendly match versus Omudurman giants Al Hilal has been called off.

These two clubs were to face-off in Sudan's capital Khartoum on December 15 in a warm-up tie in readiness for the 2020/2021 Caf Africa Champions League first-round matches later this month.

But Football Kenya Federation (FKF) on Wednesday refused to grant the Kenyan champions permission to travel citing a congested domestic schedule.

"As you are aware, we wish to inform you that the FKF Premier League is ongoing and your club has a match against Tusker scheduled for Wednesday. Consequently, we regret to inform you that it will not be possible for you to travel to Sudan from December 14-17," said FKF's general secretary Barry Otieno in correspondence addressed to Gor chairman Ambrose Rachier.

FKF's refusal to give a thumbs up for this trip is also attributed by insiders to a feud between football boss Nick Mwendwa and Rachier primarily over an estimated Sh800 million broadcast rights deal involving the top-flight football league.

Gor defeated Rwanda's Patriotic Army 4-3 on aggregate in the preliminaries of the Champions League and are now in line to face Algeria's CR Belouizdad. Al Hilal meanwhile easily saw off Uganda's Vipers, positing identical 1-0 wins in Kampala and Khartoum in the preliminaries and is now set to face Ghana's Asante Kotoko.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Don't Miss
A House Divided - South African Ruling Party Facing Major Split?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Incumbent Declared Winner in Ghana, Opposition Cries Foul
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.