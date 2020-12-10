Kenya: Migori FGM Rescue Centre Sends Girls Home After Running Out of Funds

FGM, rescue centre, Kuria community, Migori County, covid-19, female genital mutilation,

As the end of year festivities draw closer, there are heightened activities among the Kuria community in Migori County, which could see underage girls end up being subjected to female genital mutilation (FGM).

The deep-rooted cultural practice among the minority Kuria community has triggered a craze with girls aged between nine and 13 years being targeted for the cut despite spirited efforts by the government to eradicate the practice.

Although outlawed by the government as retrogressive, preparations are in top gear among the Bugumbe and Bwirege clans, which did not take part in the exercise in September, with the Bwirege clan already engaging boys for the rite.

There are fears that the practice may likely spiral over to underage girls who have started fleeing to rescue camps in droves.

Fearing forced cut

But some girls may be forcibly subjected to the cut after one of the rescue centres opted to send back home the girls citing a cash crunch.

"I've been here since September just to avoid undergoing the cut. I'm now worried that once I get back home, a ceremony will be conducted to have me circumcised," a 16-year-old told the Nation.

Teresa (not her real name), who moved to the rescue camp on the eve of her planned cut, says her hopes have been dimmed after learning of the planned closure of the camp, that has been her home for the past two months.

"The government should act fast to save us from this shame. I have been subjected to constant backlash owing to my hard stand on the vice. I feel vulnerable and exposed to my tormentors," she said.

She is worried that her education might come to an abrupt end after the father disowned her for refusing to undergo the cut.

Yearning for education

"I'm worried about my fate since my parents no longer want to associate themselves with me. I'm yearning for education, but going back home means I have to be circumcised and married off," she said.

On Tuesday, Mrs Suzanne Matinde, a programmes coordinator at GESOSE, a non-profit organisation currently protecting the girls, said they were considering sending the girls back home due to lack of funds.

"We are forced to send back the girls as we have exhausted our resources and can no longer accommodate the girls. There are no basics, including sanitary equipment," she said.

"We are coordinating with the children's department to have the girls repatriated but on strict agreement with their parents. Our team on the ground is equally monitoring to see if the girls are safe and learning."

Mrs Matinde noted that the CBO had been receiving grants from the Anti-FGM Board as well as several non-governmental organisations, which have since clipped their funding.

"We got our first support from the Anti-FGM Board and subsequent grants from Action Aid and Last Mile 4D who have been so supportive," she said.

Action Aid Kenya has since halted its operation in Kuria sub-counties, a move Mrs Matinde said dealt a blow to the CBO.

"Action Aid has been quite supportive and their exit has badly impacted us. There is no grant coming through and this may force us out," she said.

Covid-19 challenges

Another NGO, Last Mile 4D, that had been providing food for the girls, also halted its operations citing Covid-19 challenges.

"We are lobbying for more sponsorship before we fully embark on the programme. As of now, we have no option but to release the girls though in phases," said Mrs Matinde.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Close to 200 girls have also sought shelter elsewhere, some having escaped the cut up to three times.

In September, the government launched an anti-FGM crackdown in Kuria, interdicting 10 chiefs and their assistants over laxity in a move announced by Migori County Commissioner Boaz Cherutich.

Mr Rotich, who was addressing a delegation led by Gender and Public Service Chief Administrative Secretary Rachael Shebesh, Migori Woman Representative Pamela Odhiambo, Gender Principal Secretary Collete Suda and Anti-FGM board chair Agnes Pareiyo, reiterated the government's efforts to root out the vice.

"Police and chiefs are the best links to fight the vice but, in cases where they abdicate their roles, then this derails progress," he said.

Ms Shebesh had promised that the government would complete a rescue centre started at Nguruna, which stalled in 2018, a move yet to be realised.