Kenya: Nyeri and Laikipia Counties Partner to Work Beyond Boundaries

Nyeri and Laikipia counties have entered an arrangement to deliver services and projects beyond their administrative boundaries.

The counties have appointed a joint inter-county governmental relationship committee to oversee implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

When devolution was launched seven years ago, the idea was to have devolved units that would cascade development to the grassroots level and ensure that there was proper access to water, health care, education, infrastructure and other development projects.

However, due to the political boundary lines, some people have had a hard time accessing services since they live far from the county headquarters.

The ambitious partnership proposes to create convenient and seamless service delivery in the two counties regardless of their location by prioritising joint programmes.

The agreement has been lauded by economists as a step towards achieving full devolution.

Tony Watima, a renowned economist, says that for it to work, both counties have to put the interests of the people before their political ambitions.

"The partnership makes economic sense because the counties work together to provide services, which is cheaper compared to them investing in similar projects," he said.

This means that residents, especially those living at the borders of the two counties, will continue to receive services and development projects from the nearest county headquarters.

Emergency response services

The services mostly include emergency response services, water supply, health services, repair and upgrading of roads.

For instance, residents of Narumoru will receive emergency services from Nanyuki rather than Nyeri due to its proximity to Laikipia County's capital.

Further, Laikipia county residents can seek medical treatment in the upcoming level four hospital being constructed by the Nyeri county government.

In Solio, residents are surrounded by parts of Nyeri County like Mweiga, Chaka and Narumoru.

However, they often lack water supply among other services since Solio is in Laikipia county.

The partnership, if fully implemented, will also boost the economy of the county because it will encourage development as well as the growth of towns.

It proposes that either county can develop areas that are a priority to them even if it is beyond their borders.

In Ichuga and Gakawa areas, which are located in Nyeri, Laikipia county could develop the areas so as not to delay the expansion of Nanyuki town, which is only minutes away.

In Narumoru town, Nyeri county government will endeavour expand the town, which is expanding to Laikipia.

The proposal further suggests that Nyeri County's Narumoru Water and Sanitation Company (Naruwasco) could extend water services to areas within Narumoru to serve residents from Nyeri and Laikipia rather than have water come from Nanyuki town.

The steering committee, which is chaired by the two county secretaries, will oversee the implementation as well as find other avenues where the counties can partner and boost their economies.

Other members of the committee include both county attorneys, both county executive members of Finance, Lands, Housing, Physical Planning and Urbanisation and Trade, Tourism and Cooperatives development.

"Now that we have laid a framework, the next step is to involve the leadership of both county assemblies and then the MCAs so that we walk together with them because they may need to legislate on this MOU," Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga said.

They also proposed both county government services be offered at both Huduma Centres to make it convenient for residents of both counties access services.

"I foresee a situation where, when you visit the county government of Laikipia stand at the Huduma Centre, you can also get the Nyeri county government services there and the same in Nyeri so that people do not have to travel far away to get services," Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi said.

However, while the proposal looks appealing, it may complicate the running of the two counties.