Kenya: PWC, Church Commission Football Pitch to Enhance Men's Wellness

Celebrations to mark this year's International Men's Day 2020 themed 'Better health for men and boys', went unnoticed globally and even locally.

Parklands Baptist Church in partnership with PwC Kenya, in a program dubbed 'greater societal purpose', commissioned a football pitch in Westland, off Chiromo Road to mark the day.

The new field targets young men and women by providing a space for mental and physical wellness for the community around the church and the greater Westlands area including Kangemi.

PwC Associate Director Finance Joseph Nzou said the idea of revitalising the football pitch arose following discussions amongst the men at the organisation who were looking for a green space to play football and 'steam out'.

"We are proud to commission this football pitch as members of the Westlands community. As we make way for new and exciting infrastructure development project, it's important to remember our greater societal purpose as corporate citizens and commit resources and effort to revitalising green spaces even as the Westlands neighbourhood changes," he said.

Lifestyle diseases

Mr Nzou underscored the importance of sports to physical and mental wellness, a thing she said the pitch will help to achieve.

"Sports and exercise world over is known to be a catalyst to increase productivity, motivation and confidence. With the increasing lifestyle diseases, people are encouraged to be physically fit," he said.

Senior Pastor at Parklands Baptist Church Rev Ambrose Nyang'au said the new pitch will go a long way in offering a space for physical exercise and to rest.

He added the pitch will be open to the neighbouring community and urged men and women to take advantage of it to better their physical outlook by exercising.

"The pitch will offer a place for men and women to exercise, play and relax the body and mind," he said.

The project has, so far, cost Sh5 million with PwC contributing Sh1.3 million and the church paying the balance.

Job Kabochi, a patron of the PwC Football Club said the pitch will provide an excellent space for the teams to train and bond.

The pitch will also support football talent at community-level, access to modern training facilities and engagement programs to mentor and nurture young men in the society.

With men having shorter life expectancy, and the fact that they suffer from workplace deaths at a much higher rate than women, the pitch is aimed at helping them rejuvenate their bodies.