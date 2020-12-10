Nigeria: Ganduje Hails Emergence of Kabiru Yusuf As Npan President

10 December 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Habibu Umar Aminu

Kano — Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has congratulated the Chairman of Trust Media Limited, publishers of Daily Trust, Mallam Kabiru A. Yusuf on his election as the President, Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN).

Ganduje, in a statement by the state's Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, commended the peaceful and democratic process that preceded his victory.

He hailed the publisher's emergence to lead the association considering his leadership roles both in the field of journalism and newspaper publishing in the country.

"While I congratulate you on the singular felicity of your emergence as the NPAN president, I urge you to work diligently to improve the newspaper business industry, professional standard for the practice of journalism and also ensure that high ethical standards are adhered to," he said.

"Newspaper business in Nigeria should be benchmarked by what is obtainable in the industry around the globe. This is the only way to sustain the respect the industry and the journalism profession command around the world", he added.

Ganduje observed that as the publisher of the largest circulating newspaper in northern Nigeria, Yusuf should bring his wealth of experience to bear, not only in advancing the cause of the association, but also the journalism profession in general.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Opposition Disputes Ghana President Akufo-Addo's Re-Election
A House Divided - South African Ruling Party Facing Major Split?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.