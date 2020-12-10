Nigeria: Ganduje Hails Emergence of Kabiru Yusuf As Npan President

Kano — Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has congratulated the Chairman of Trust Media Limited, publishers of Daily Trust, Mallam Kabiru A. Yusuf on his election as the President, Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN).

Ganduje, in a statement by the state's Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, commended the peaceful and democratic process that preceded his victory.

He hailed the publisher's emergence to lead the association considering his leadership roles both in the field of journalism and newspaper publishing in the country.

"While I congratulate you on the singular felicity of your emergence as the NPAN president, I urge you to work diligently to improve the newspaper business industry, professional standard for the practice of journalism and also ensure that high ethical standards are adhered to," he said.

"Newspaper business in Nigeria should be benchmarked by what is obtainable in the industry around the globe. This is the only way to sustain the respect the industry and the journalism profession command around the world", he added.

Ganduje observed that as the publisher of the largest circulating newspaper in northern Nigeria, Yusuf should bring his wealth of experience to bear, not only in advancing the cause of the association, but also the journalism profession in general.