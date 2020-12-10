Nigeria/Ghana: Wafu U-20 - Flying Eagles On the Brink of Exit After 0-1 Loss to Ghana

The Flying Eagles are faced with early exit from the ongoing WAFU-20 Championship following their 0-1 loss yesterday to the Black Satellites of Ghana in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

The Coach Ladan Bosso led team had given away the lead in their opening match on Monday to draw 1-1 against Cote d'Ivoire.

Against Ghana, the Flying Eagles dominated proceedings in the first half but failed to convert most of the chances that fell to them.

Although Wisdom Ubani eventually found the back of the net, his effort was disallowed for off-side positioning.

On resumption of the second half, the Flying Eagles maintained their dominance of the match but it was the Black Satellites who broke the deadlock in the 82nd minute through a well taken free-kick.

Left with little time to fight back, the Flying Eagles laboured in vain for the much needed equaliser.

With the loss, the Flying Eagles can survive the looming disaster only if the Black Satellites defeat Cote d'Ivoire with a wide margin in their final group match.

If that fails to happen, Flying Eagles would miss out on the 2021 AFCON and the 2021 FIFA World Cup.