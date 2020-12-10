Nigeria: Elumelu Loses Bid to Have Seat of Defecting Lawmaker Declared Vacant

8 December 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Balarabe Alkassim

Minority leader in the House of Representatives Ndudi Elumelu on Tuesday called on the House Speaker to declare the seat of Rep Hernan Hembe vacant after Hembe defected.

Hembe, of All Progressives Grand Alliance, Benue, defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, citing wranglings with APGA.

Hembe, in a letter read on the floor of the house, said he joined APC from his ward in August and has been involved in the activities of the party since then.

However, Elumelu called the defection illegal.

"By the grace of God, I am the Minority Leader of this House. I am not aware that there is a crisis in APGA and so, what he has done is illegal and the Speaker should declare his seat vacant. We are going to contest this," Elumelu said.

But the Deputy Speaker Ahmed Wase, who presided over the plenary, dismissed Elumelu's claim and calls saying that, the crisis in APGA in Anambra state is enough reason for the lawmaker or any other APGA member to defect.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Don't Miss
Ghana President Akufo-Addo Wins Re-Election
A House Divided - South African Ruling Party Facing Major Split?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.