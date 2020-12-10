Nigeria: Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade Scoop Nominations At 2021 MAMA

10 December 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Vanessa Obioha

Self-acclaimed African giant, Burna Boy, 'Koroba' crooner Tiwa Savage and 'Johnny' singer Yemi Alade are among the nominees of the 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA) holding in Kampala, Uganda next year.

Burna Boy is nominated in the Best Male act alongside Nigerian young stars Fireboy DML and Rema. Other contenders in this category include South African acts Master KG and Kabza De Small, Congolese Innoss'B and Tanzanian Harmonize.

The 'Twice As Tall' artist also fetched a nomination in the most coveted category Artist of the Year alongside Davido, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage. Savage is the only female artist in the category and is also nominated in the Best Female Act category where she will compete with strong female acts like Yemi Alade, Simi, South Africa's Busiswa and Sho Madjozi, Uganda's Queen and Cape Verde's Soraia Ramos.

Yemi Alade also got a nod in the Best Lockdown Performance (Alone Together) category. The category recognises music acts who offered digital performances during the lockdown period.

Niniola, who is nominated in this category, shares a spot with Busiswa for their performance at the virtual Africa Day Benefit Concert.

Other Nigerians nominated in the awards include Omah Lay and Tems. Both artists fetched a nod in the Best Breakthrough Act category.

The 2021 MAMA will be a virtual event and is scheduled for February 20, 2021.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Opposition Disputes Ghana President Akufo-Addo's Re-Election
A House Divided - South African Ruling Party Facing Major Split?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.