Nigeria: Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade Scoop Nominations At 2021 MAMA

Self-acclaimed African giant, Burna Boy, 'Koroba' crooner Tiwa Savage and 'Johnny' singer Yemi Alade are among the nominees of the 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA) holding in Kampala, Uganda next year.

Burna Boy is nominated in the Best Male act alongside Nigerian young stars Fireboy DML and Rema. Other contenders in this category include South African acts Master KG and Kabza De Small, Congolese Innoss'B and Tanzanian Harmonize.

The 'Twice As Tall' artist also fetched a nomination in the most coveted category Artist of the Year alongside Davido, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage. Savage is the only female artist in the category and is also nominated in the Best Female Act category where she will compete with strong female acts like Yemi Alade, Simi, South Africa's Busiswa and Sho Madjozi, Uganda's Queen and Cape Verde's Soraia Ramos.

Yemi Alade also got a nod in the Best Lockdown Performance (Alone Together) category. The category recognises music acts who offered digital performances during the lockdown period.

Niniola, who is nominated in this category, shares a spot with Busiswa for their performance at the virtual Africa Day Benefit Concert.

Other Nigerians nominated in the awards include Omah Lay and Tems. Both artists fetched a nod in the Best Breakthrough Act category.

The 2021 MAMA will be a virtual event and is scheduled for February 20, 2021.