Nigeria: Alleged N2bn Money Laundering - Maina Collapses in Court

10 December 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Alex Enumah

A former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, on Thursday morning collapsed in court during his trial.

The federal government is prosecuting Maina on a 12-count charge bordering on alleged money laundering charges to the tune of N2 billion before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The former pension boss collapsed at exactly 10:05 am when his counsel, Anayo Adibe, was making submissions before Justice Okon Abang handling his trial.

Before the collapse of the former pension boss, his counsel was praying the court for an adjournment to enable him get record of the proceedings of the court to enable him prepare for the no-case submission he intends to file on behalf of his client.

The court had to rise abruptly to enable officials of the Correctional Service and relations of the former pension boss to attend to him.

As at the time of filing this report at about 10:45am, Maina was yet to be revived.

The matter was on Wednesday adjourned till Thursday, December 10, 2020 for the defendant to argue his no-case application and for the prosecution to respond to same orally.

Details later...

