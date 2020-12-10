Zimbabwe: Parirenyatwa Suspends Visits

10 December 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Patients at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals will not receive visitors for the time being as the hospital take steps to minimise exposure to Covid-19.

Zimbabwe recorded 73 new cases between Tuesday and yesterday, all from local sources, with nine reported deaths, all in Harare.

The hospital yesterday issued a statement on the temporary ban on visitors.

"Please be advised that we have suspended all the visiting times due to the surge in the number of Covid-19 local infections and increase in reported cases within our institution. This measure has been necessitated by the need to protect in-patients, staff members and visitors."

Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals public relations officer Mr Linos Dhire said staff members were being affected more than the patients.

"As you may be aware, we handle large volumes of patients, visitors and staff due to the size of the hospital.

"This in itself poses risks of transmission as the hospital is a confined area. Since the beginning of the second wave, we have recorded infections of 13 staff and four admitted patients, all of which occurring in our Green Zone or the non-Covid part of the hospital."

