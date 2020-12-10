Tanzania: Betty Kwoko Mgimba Enters Into List of Tanzania's Top 50 Women in Management

AN inspirational figure, digital transactions crusader and a leading banker, Ms Betty Kwoko Mgimba, has been selected as among Tanzania's 2020 top 50 women in management.

Ms Mgimba has been ranked by Women In Management Africa (WIMA), a notfor-profit institution dedicated to closing "the gender gap in the workplace by increasing visibility, training and honour women in leadership roles in their workplaces, according to goldenwoman.org.

She is a veteran banker with an outstanding record, spanning over two decades at various roles related to customer care and relationship management. In the banks where she has worked, Ms Mgimba has been handling relationship management with corporates, government, and high net worth customers, among other duties.

Those who know her describe her as kind and humble personality, yet steadily firm and with an iron will to succeed. Creating, cultivating and maintaining fruitful relationships are at the heart of her business and life philosophy, and the key to success. Some comments from her subordinates as quoted said "Wow! That's my boss. So great to work with such amazing talent.

It's an honour," says one on Instagram as another comments "My boss is bigger than someone's else" on LinkedIn sending a message rarely said by subordinates about their bosses.

She uses her social media platforms, more so her Instagram account @bettykwoko to inspire the masses, to take responsibility for their lives and be determined, among other things.

Despite her high profile job, Betty attends a lot of youths and women meetings in their own environment and abodes, encouraging and inspiring them to have a development focus for their lives and the importance of discipline in all aspects of life where for financial success, there are no shortcuts.

Ms Mgimba is a holder of a Bachelor of Commerce in Business Administration (Honours) from the University of Rajasthan, India, and a diploma in Computer Programming. She is also a leading Trainer of Trainers (ToT) - ILD Consulting and a member of the Marketing Africa Forum.

Three years ago, The African Graduate University awarded her a Masters degree and a Doctorate Honorarium in Business Administration and Financial Management.

This was in recognition of her silent efforts in offering financial education to over 2,000 religious sector and public sector stakeholders believing that these have an influence to the masses and would be easier to financially redeem many if the leaders where enlightened concerning financial education.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to her profile, before joining Equity Bank, she worked as the Assistant Vice-President Institutional Banking- Bank M Tanzania, Corporate Relationship Manager- KCB Bank Tanzania Limited as well as Savings and Finance (now NCBA Bank Tanzania).

Ms Mgimba joined Equity Bank in 2013 and has been instrumental in overseeing different renowned projects which have contributed to taking the bank to higher levels in Institutional relationships, Equity Brand awareness in Tanzania as well as Customer experience.

WIMA's purpose in this Initiative is to enhance the importance of actively involving women in senior-level roles. WIMA, according to its website, "promotes gender parity and encourage female participation in the labour force by honouring professional women in their careers and motivate more women to take leadership roles in the workplace."

The institution seeks "to enhance the importance of actively involving Women in Senior Level roles."

Others in the list include (With no particular order);- Victoria Chale, Director and Management Consultant at People Dynamics; Sujata Jaffer Managing Partner at Nexia SJ Tanzania; Beatrice Kajiru, Executive Director, JB Holdings Co. Ltd; Prudence Masako Country Representative, EngenderHealth Tanzania.