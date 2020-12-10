Malawi: Chakwera Gets Probe Report on Persons With Albinism Attacks

President Lazarus Chakwera said he has received the findings of inquiries government carried out into killings, attacks and abductions of people with albinism (PWAs) and purported markets for their bodies which was instituted by his predecessor Peter Mutharika.

Chakwera disclosed this at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre on Wednesday when he met board members of Federation of Disability Organisation (Fedoma).

But the President did not disclose the contents of the much-awaited report and did not indicate when he intends to make it public.

In the run up to the May 21, 2019 Tripartite Elections, assaults, abductions and killings of PWAs increased. However, after the elections, the incidences have drastically reduced.

PWAs, whose population in the country is about 130 000 according to the 2018 Population and Housing Census, are targeted for their body parts.

Since November 2014, the number of reported crimes against people with albinism in Malawi has risen to 152 cases, including 25 murders and more than10 people missing, according to Apam.

Malawi is among 28 countries experiencing violations against people living with albinism and it contributes 30 percent of the total 600 cases in the affected countries. Similar attacks have occurred in neighbouring countries such as Mozambique, Tanzania and South Africa.