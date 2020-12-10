South Africa: Police Detectives Sentenced to Eight Years Direct Imprisonment for Corruption

9 December 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Media Statement

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks)

GAUTENG - The Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court successfully handed down eight years direct imprisonment to Constables Sandile David Magubane (33) and co-accused Masito Caiphus Ratsupa (36) on count of corruption, last Friday, 04 Deccember 2020.

In August 2015, three detectives attached to Elsburg police station approached the complainant and demanded R3000 cash in order to make the case against him disappear.

Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation in Germiston conducted a sting operation at Sontonga shopping centre in Katlehong and arrested the accused with their accomplice, Sergeant Simphiwe Blessing Buthelezi (38).

The trio was charged for corruption and appeared before the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court during the same period. However charges against Buthelezi were withdrawn due to lack of evidence and was therefore released.

On Friday, 04 December the court found Ratsupa and Magubane guilty and sentenced them to eight years direct imprisonment for corruption with no suspension or option of a fine. The court also declared them unfit to possess a firearm in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Activities Act (PRECCA).

"This day is observed as an International Anti-Corruption Day, and as such this should serve as a lesson to all our law enforcement agency partners as well as the public and private office barriers, that no corruption activity is too small for prosecution".

"We are pleased with the sentencing outcome for the two police constables and also emphasising the need to fight the scourge of corruption within our ranks", Major General Ebrahim Kadwa, Provincial Head, Gauteng.

