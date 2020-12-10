South Africa: Missing Teen Sought By Brackenfell Police

9 December 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Western Cape

CAPE TOWN - Brackenfell police are seeking the assistance of the public to trace 15-year-old Sechaba Mphalakasi who was last seen by his parents at 06:00 this morning at their home in Hazendal, Brackenfell.

He last spoke to his mother on the phone at 13:19 today when he left the premises. It is unclear exactly what he was wearing, but possibly his navy blue high school blazer, navy blue jeans and black school shoes.

Sechaba is approximately 1,7 metres tall and weighs about 50 kg. He has dark brown eyes and was not wearing his spectacles. He has black hair which is currently shaven very short.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is kindly requested to contact Brackenfell SAPS on 021 980 5737/5729 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Opposition Disputes Ghana President Akufo-Addo's Re-Election
A House Divided - South African Ruling Party Facing Major Split?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.