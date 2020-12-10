South Africa: Missing Teen Sought By Brackenfell Police

press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Western Cape

CAPE TOWN - Brackenfell police are seeking the assistance of the public to trace 15-year-old Sechaba Mphalakasi who was last seen by his parents at 06:00 this morning at their home in Hazendal, Brackenfell.

He last spoke to his mother on the phone at 13:19 today when he left the premises. It is unclear exactly what he was wearing, but possibly his navy blue high school blazer, navy blue jeans and black school shoes.

Sechaba is approximately 1,7 metres tall and weighs about 50 kg. He has dark brown eyes and was not wearing his spectacles. He has black hair which is currently shaven very short.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is kindly requested to contact Brackenfell SAPS on 021 980 5737/5729 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.