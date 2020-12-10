Tanzania: New Tech to Address Sanitation Challenges

THE innovative technology that provides a solution for sanitation and water storage has been very successful as it ultimately addresses challenges of outdated infrastructure for water supply, water storage and sanitation especially in populated cities like Dar es Salaam.

This was said by the Chief Operating Officer of Plasco Limited Mr Alimiya Osman during a media visit at the company's grounds recently.

"The increased population and expansion of unplanned urban areas over the years has led to the existing infrastructure being overwhelmed to support the current needs hence; leading to increased demand for water supply and sanitation systems particularly in urban and peri-urban areas," he stated.

Adding; "The Company prides itself in using Weholite technology, a world leading structured-wall pipe system to provide solutions for various construction projects particularly in sanitation, water storage and storm water management among others."

Weholite technology is locally manufactured by Plasco through an exclusive licence, and can last for generations, typically up to a hundred years compared to concrete which can last for 20 years only, explained Mr Osman.

The technology has several qualities that make it a better and efficient solution, for instance it has self-cleansing properties and a low coefficient of friction, requires low maintenance, is easy and quick to install and cost effective due its low lifetime cost, he mentioned.

He asserted that Weholite is a new-age technology in the construction industry that is currently being used across the world to provide improved piping solutions especially in drainage and storm water management.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Health ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He expounded that the Weholite technology is lightweight, of large diameter and made from high density polyethylene (HDPE).

"They are used in low pressure and gravity applications for storm water management, sewage treatment systems, culverts, marine pipelines and irrigation water distribution; reaching up to 2200mm internal diameter," he further explained.

Mr Osman further encouraged contractors to put this technology to use as he believes through it the country will ultimately have world-class infrastructure systems which will have a positive impact on the livelihoods of the people.

However, he pointed out some of the challenges facing their company to include low prices that are affecting the running of the company.

"The government helped us a lot in stopping the use of imported products, but this forced us to sell our products at a low price so as to compete in the market as the imported produce was at a lower price compared to our locally made products. At the moment the prices do not equal the running cost of the company," he stated.

Meanwhile, the Technical Sales Engineer Eng Mafikri Mushi affirmed that this could be the alternative and quick fix for challenges facing the country, especially in major cities like Dar es Salaam in handling storm water.

"I urge stakeholders and the government to look into the new technology and realize its potential of becoming the solution to challenges that have been creating chaos for some time," he stated.