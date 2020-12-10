Somalia: Security Forces Arrest a Suspect in Connection With the Murder of 7 SNA Officers

Somali security forces have arrested on Thursday in connection with the killing seven military officials were killed central Somalia last night.

According to Galmudug State deputy president Ali Dahir Eid, the suspect was arrested while two militaries were rescued in an operation conducted in Galgadud region armed with an AK47.

"Security forces have arrested the suspect with an AK47 between Guriel and Balanballe in the operation while two officers who went missing yesterday were rescued,"

He sent his condolences to the families of the military officials who were killed last night "On behalf of the Galmudug Administration, I once again send my condolences to the Somali Armed Forces and all the families and relatives of those who lost their lives,"

On Wednesday evening At least seven Somali military officials were killed and two others went missing following an attack on their convoy while the army personnel were returning from a training workshop in Guri-El town.

No group has yet claimed the responsibility for the attack.