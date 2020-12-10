Africa: Match No. 88 Gambia Vs Gabon, Qualifiers of the Total Afcon, Cameroon 2021

The CAF Disciplinary Board has decided to impose a fine of 10,000 USD (Ten Thousand American Dollars) on the Gabonese Football Federation in the case concerning the match Gambia - Gabon, during Match Day 4 of the Total Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Cameroon 2021 Qualifiers.

The reason announced is "breaching of sporting values and integrity". To find out more about this sanction, CAFOnline editorial staff surveyed the independent jury.

Here are the facts:

The player Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has publicly posted on his Twitter account, an image, translated by the jury as a middle finger gesture directed at CAF. In order to remove any ambiguity on the target of his message, the author has taken care to tag or mark the CAF (@Cafonline)

The independent jury found the content "offensive and degrading", and likely to "damage the honor and image of the African Football Confederation." The jury therefore does not sanction the legitimate protests of Mr. Aubameyang following the unfortunate incident, but this public outing of a great figure in world football, whose behavior is regrettable.

According to our research, this post is no longer visible on the player's account.

As a reminder, the confederation, seized of this incident, directly regretted it, and promised sanctions through a press release from its General Secretary.