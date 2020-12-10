Zimbabwe: ZACC Goes After Priest Who Received U.S.$100k Tithe

10 December 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

TWO local Bishops are under probe from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on allegations of receiving huge sums of money as tithe from suspected proceeds of crime.

This was revealed Wednesday by ZACC chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo.

"From investigation right now, we are dealing with curation cases involving two bishops, from different congregations. One is alleged to have received illicit proceeds of crime to the tune of US$100 000 in the name of tithing.

"But there was never an inquiry into how a person can tithe $100 000 as 10%.

"So, the churches are also guilty of corruption in receiving these proceeds of crime; there is ofcourse corruption in the churches."

The other bishop is also being probed for allegedly squandering money from schools run by his church.

"They have destroyed mission schools. So, we are also investigating those alleged corruption matters," she said.

The ZACC boss said her commission has since signed a Memorandum of Understanding with local churches with a Bishop representing the churches in the steering committee.

"We are bringing in the church on board in the fight against corruption. So, what the church is doing is some of them have already started including anti-corruption messages in their services.

"And we have also started encouraging the churches to encourage their congregates to declare acts of corruption."

Moyo added, "We said if they come to ZACC, we can also deal with the matter, having a soft spot for the bible verses which they believe in. So, we want to encourage the church to fight corruption within that sector and also help build values because the church can do a lot in preventing corruption."

Moyo said the names of the Bishops will remain confidential until investigations are over to protect whistle blowers and avoid victimisation of congregates.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Opposition Disputes Ghana President Akufo-Addo's Re-Election
A House Divided - South African Ruling Party Facing Major Split?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.