Zimbabwe: China Firm Appoints Zim's Natural Air As Global Brand Distributor

10 December 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

ZIMBABWE's leading air conditioning and refrigeration company, Natural Air has been appointed as a distributor for a new global brand, WhirTrix.

WhirTrix is based in China, and the company manufactures high-quality air conditioners as well as a range of up-market small appliances under the WhirTrix Home brand.

The firm specialises in air conditioners that are designed for markets that have variable voltage parameters such as Zimbabwe.

"We are excited to team up with WhirTrix as their products are manufactured in some of the most technologically advanced factories in the world," said Natural Air sales director Patson Ndlovu.

"We are launching first with new WhirTrix Multi-Range Voltage Inverter which is a split-type air conditioner that we believe is ideal for the Zimbabwean market."

Ndlovu said the latest developments were part of Natural Air's efforts to add to their range of leading brands offered.

Natural Air is a proudly Zimbabwean company that has been supplying and servicing the air-conditioning and refrigeration market, for both the residential and commercial sectors, for over a decade.

It distributes the LG, TCL and Samsung air conditioners and the new deal with WhirTrix will enable it to broaden its product offering and value for its customers' money.

"WhirTrix and Natural Air are working closely together to bring the market a product that is reliable, high performing and keeps customers cool this summer," added Ndlovu.

