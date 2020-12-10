Zimbabwe: Covid-19 - Parirenyatwa Bans Visits to Inpatients

PARIRENYATWA Hospital has with immediate effect suspended all hospital visits to its inpatients due to the continued surge in Covid-19 positive cases in the country.

"Please be advised that we have suspended all the visiting times due to the surge in the number of Covid-19 local infections and increase in reported case within our institution," read a statement issued by the hospital Wednesday.

"This measure has been necessitated by the need to protect inpatients, staff members and visitors.

"To ensure continued patient support from relatives, only the recorded next of kin shall be allowed in the ward day space for updates on patient's progress and any other requirements needed for the proper management of the admitted patient.

"This notice is going to be implemented with effect from 9 December 2020 and may be revoked anytime depending on the circumstances on the ground."

Zimbabwe has seen a new wave of Covid-19 infections, creating another headache for authorities.

Just like a lot of world countries, Zimbabwe is still to consider a return to implementing full lockdown measures or not.

Meanwhile, calls have been made to protect frontline workers such health personnel and journalists who are contracting the deadly virus at an alarming rate.

On Tuesday 8 December, some 121 new cases were recorded in the country with three deaths bringing total number of deaths to 294 out of a cumulative 10 839 confirmed cases recorded since the outbreak March this year.