South Africa: The Baxter Suspends Performances

With the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in the Western Cape, the Baxter Theatre has decided to suspend all performances over the festive season - from 19 December 2020 to the end January 2021. This is part of its commitment as a responsible theatre to help fight the spread of the disease.

Productions that would have made up the summer programme are Living Coloured, Lottering on Lockdown and From Koe'siestes to Kneidlach - With Kids!

Yusuf Daniels' Living Coloured and Marc Lottering's Lottering on Lockdown will close on Saturday, 19 December 2020. Chantal Stanfield's From Koe'siestes to Kneidlach - With Kids!, which was due to start on 22 December, has been cancelled and will return in 2021.

"I would like nothing more than to stand on the Baxter stage and entertain my fans," said Lottering. "But right now, it's more important to all of us to do the right thing and keep each other alive."

Lara Foot, the Baxter's chief executive and artistic director, added: "This was not an easy decision for us to make. As it is, we were closed for seven months of 2020, with a massive loss of income to the theatre and to artists. However, we must do what we can to help mitigate the risk of spreading the virus. When looking at the current pattern of increased infections in this established resurgence, we have no choice, and keeping our spaces and public safe is imperative. We hope to welcome audiences back into our spaces where they will be able to enjoy these productions at a later stage ... when it is safer to do so."

Changing your ticket

Patrons who have booked for Living Coloured and Lottering on Lockdown after 19 December are encouraged to change their tickets for an earlier performance. This can be done through Webtickets by requesting a refund and rebooking a different date.

To get a refund, patrons can log in to their Webtickets profile, click on "My tickets", then select the option "Refund tickets". If payment was made via Pick n Pay or an electronic fund transfer, follow the prompts to enter banking details and you will receive a confirmation email.

To ensure its sustainability, theatregoers can buy the Baxter a cup of coffee every month, thereby contributing R360 per year per person.

Visit the Baxter Theatre website for more information or to make a contribution.