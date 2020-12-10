Gambia: Foreign Minister Signs Condolence Book in Honour of Ex-French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing

10 December 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Dr. Mamadou Tangara, on Tuesday 8th December 2020 penned a message in the Condolence Book opened at the Diplomatic Residence of the Republic of France to Banjul.

The written message was in honour of the former French President, H.E. Valery Giscard d'Estaing, who died on 2nd December 2020 in France.

In a message written on behalf of the Government of The Gambia, Foreign Minister Tangara indicated that news of the demise of President Giscard d'Estaing was received with deep sorrow and extended heartfelt condolences to the family, the Government and people of France.

Issued by the Communication Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad

Saikou CEESAY

Communications Officer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs,

International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad

 

 

