Gambia: President Barrow Announces 50 Tractors for Gambian Farmers

President Adama Barrow has announced that his government has purchased 50 tractors meant to support Gambian farmers.

Barrow made this disclosure yesterday during his meeting at Kerr Njorr village, as he continues day two of his ongoing nationwide tour.

The president also reaffirmed his government's commitment in improving the country's agriculture sector, maintaining that his government will ensure that communities in the area enjoy rapid unprecedented development unachieved during the past 50 years.

The tractors, he added have been already purchased and would soon be unveiled at the MacCarthy Square for onward distribution to farmers.

"Currently, we only have one skills center in the area and there is no mini-stadium within the district. We want the government to help us with these so that it could reduce the rate of unemployment among the young people. Many youths are sitting currently without doing anything," Ousman Jallow, a youth representative stated.

President Adama Barrow accompanied by a high powered delegation is currently on tour in fulfillment of his constitutional requirements to meet and dialogue with Gambians on some of the burning issues affecting them as well as inform them of his government priorities in the coming year.

Jallow, however, indicated that among the demands of the youths in the area is to also have a wrestling centre to be able to promote their cultural heritage.

He indicated that Jokado used to be a stronghold of the opposition Gambia Democratic Congress; further claiming that GDC is now dead in the area.

"The entire young people of the area are behind President Barrow and his government."

The alkalo of the village, Alasan Ngorr described President Barrow as a leader, who has the interest of Gambians at heart.

He,nonetheless, highlighted some topical issues affecting his area, which he said, includes good road connectivity as women always find it difficult to access hospitals with their horse carts.

He therefore urged the government to help them upgrade the village school to a senior secondary school.