Gambia: 19th UTGSU Executive Council Sworn-in

After a halt due to a disputed election result, the Students' Union of the University of The Gambia, the highest learning institution in the country, recently swore in its 19th executive council at a ceremony held at the UTG Kanifing campus.

Earlier, the president-elect Ousman Jassey-led camp was accused of fraud. A case was then filed at the judicial tribunal set up within the University of The Gambia to probe the issue.

YankubaManneh, former secretary general of UTGSU explained that the 20 months of his executive tenure in power has been full of happy but alsorough moments.

Manneh dwelled on some of the achievements of his camp's tenure in office, saying one of the most powerful achievements of the 18th executive council was a move to cater for the semester fees of over 40 students of the UTG, amounting to over D600,000

Also speaking, Professor Perrier Gomez, deputy vice chancellor of the UTG expressed delight in seeing how ex-products of the school are running and steering the affairs of the country.

To this end, he equally encouraged students not to allow anybody to destroy the name of the school or look low upon them, saying they should dream and have powerful aspirations.

He also challenged them to be committed and work hard towards achieving their set goals.

In his address, Ousamn Jassey president-elect of the UTGSU congratulated the 18th executive council for a job well done.

He called on the presidents of the various sub-associations within the UTG that the task laidnot on the executive council alone but to them as the governors of the UTG.

Jassey maintained that he doesn't see his opposition as opponents, but as people who love the student body thus stepping up and competing in the elections.

He assured the university body of his uttermost dedication and devotion and to ensure that they live up to expectation.

The out-going president, Ebrima Dampha challenged the president-elect not to listen to detractors, but always sift out positive criticisms to help in his governance.

"The interest of the students must supersede every other interest."Headded.