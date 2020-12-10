Gambia: OICgambia, GRTS Top Brass Discuss Media Support, 2022 Summit Broadcasting Plans

10 December 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Petroleum House, 9th December 2020 -OICGambia management on Tuesday held a successful consultative and needs assessment meeting with its GRTS counterpart to enhanceits broadcasting and streaming capabilities ahead of the forthcoming OIC Heads of State Summit in 2022.

The meeting discussed comprehensive media support, including equipment and capacity development, for the national broadcasterin its natural disposition as the main broadcasting partner for the all-important global event. It was held at the grounds of the Secretariat and co-chaired by the Chief Executive Officer, OICGambia, and the Director-General, The Gambia Radio and Television Services.

"As the national broadcaster, particularly as the main broadcasting partner for the 2022 Summit, we will do the needful in our resource mobilisation drive to enhance their capacity to carry out their right role during the summit", OICGambia CEO, Yankuba Dibba said.

"The OIC [project] is a legacy project, in the sense that, we want it to have a lasting and sustainable impact on all spheres of public life".

The GRTS management expressed readiness to collaborate with the Secretariat in ensuring a successful event. Director-General, Abdou Touray gave assurances that his media outfit has the technical know-how and experience to rise to the needs of such a global event.

The head of Brand and Communication of OICGambia, NfallyFadera revealed that the GRTS support package is part of a larger media support scheme for all sectors of the Gambian media fraternity. He added that areas of intervention were identified during a consultative meeting with media stakeholders sometime this year.

